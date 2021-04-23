USDA invests in cyberinformatics, nanotechnology

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested a total of $15 million in two key programs. It awarded 18 Food and Agriculture Cyberinformatics Tools grants totaling $10.4 million to initiate research on big-data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and predictive technologies. It also invested $5.1 million for 12 Nanotechnology for Agricultural and Food Systems grants.
One of the projects funded by the cyberinformatics tools grants is being conducted at the University of Idaho. In “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Implementing Integrated Pest Management in Small-Grain Production Systems,” project participants will develop an artificial intelligence-based decision-support system for identifying pests in wheat-based production systems.
In another project U.S. Ignite Inc. will lead “Platforms for Advanced Wireless: Research Rural Platform.” The public-private partnership will support creating at-scale experimental platforms for advancing wireless research. The goal is to enable rural broadband to benefit customers in rural communities, and to attract and retain skilled networking jobs in the local community.
One of the projects funded by the nanotechnology grants is being conducted at Montana State University. “Transforming Wood into High-Performance Engineering Material with Cellulose Nanocrystals” is expected to help add value and expand the use of wood, help forest farmers generate additional revenue, and create new jobs in rural America.
Another project is being conducted at Michigan State University. The “Fully Printed Electronics and Energy Devices via Low-dimensional Nanomaterials for Smart Packaging” project participants will develop a wireless smart-packaging system. It will be based on self-powered, sensor-based, radio-frequency identification tags. They will be used to monitor food quality and safety from packaging, transportation, storage and distribution to retail.
