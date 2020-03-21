The U.S. Department of Agriculture is allocating about $70 million to strengthen pest detection and surveillance, identification and threat mitigation. The department will help fund 386 projects, which will be conducted by universities, states, federal agencies, nongovernmental organizations, nonprofits and tribal organizations. Several projects in Wisconsin have been awarded funding. Please see accompanying table.
USDA is reserving $15.5 million of the $70 million in funding to support rapid response should a pest of significant economic consequences be found in the United States. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "PPA projects" for more information.