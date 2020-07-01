Twelve workforce-training projects at community colleges recently were awarded $4.8 million in funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The awards will lead to workers earning a two-year degree or an industry-accepted credential, which will open better job opportunities in the food and agricultural sector, said Scott Angle, director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The 12 awardees were selected from more than 30 applications.
Among the project training-subject areas are improving worker skills in nursery production, pesticide application, aquaponics, hydraulic systems and leadership for workers in rural areas.
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Green Bay, Wisconsin is one of the grant recipients. Its “Improving On-Farm Education through Simulation” project hypothesizes that integrating use of a tractor and combine simulator in program instruction will provide graduates entering the workforce the skills needed to more safely operate such equipment. Existing curriculum in select agriculture courses will be revised to include simulated hands-on experiences to address gaps in student skill sets noted by industry. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov to read about the other projects and for more information.