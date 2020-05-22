The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to make available as much as $100 million in competitive grants for activities designed to expand the availability and sale of renewable fuels. The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will provide as much as $100 million in funding for competitive grants or sales incentives to eligible entities.
Funds will be made available to help transportation-fueling and biodiesel-distribution facilities convert to greater levels of ethanol and biodiesel in fuel blends. The USDA plans to share costs related to and-or offer sales incentives for the installation of fuel pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.
USDA plans to make available about $86 million for activities related to ethanol blends, and about $14 million for activities related to biodiesel blends. Higher biofuel blends contain ethanol greater than 10 percent by volume and biodiesel blends contain biodiesel greater than 5 percent by volume. Visit rd.usda.gov/hbiip for more information.