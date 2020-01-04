The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties. The census is conducted to provide a comprehensive picture of the U.S. horticulture industry. Collected once every five years, the Census of Horticultural Specialties is the only source of detailed production and sales data for the U.S. floriculture, nursery and specialty-crop industries, according to the USDA.
Responding to the census is the best way for growers to help associations, businesses and policymakers influence program decisions and technology development in the next five years, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties results will expand the 2017 Census of Agriculture data with information on horticultural-crop production, value of products, square footage used for growing crops, production expenses and more. Producers who receive the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties are required to respond by federal law because it’s part of the Census of Agriculture program. The same law that requires producers to respond also requires the National Agricultural Statistics Service to keep confidential all individual information.
Survey codes have been mailed in December to more than 40,000 horticulture producers. They can respond online via the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s secure website. The online questionnaire is accessible on most electronic devices and is designed to save producers time by calculating totals and automatically skipping questions that don’t apply to their operations.
The deadline for response is Feb. 5. Results will be available in December 2020. Visit nass.usda.gov/go/hort for more information.