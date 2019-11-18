The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be surveying producers for its County Agricultural Production Survey and Dec. 1 Agricultural Survey. The surveys will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and total yield and production of row crops, as well as collecting information about grains and oilseeds stored on farms.
The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs provide support to farmers across the country. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop-insurance price elections and more. When enough producers respond to surveys the service is able to publish data. Without data agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.
Within the next few weeks representatives will be contacting selected Wisconsin growers to arrange telephone or in-person interviews to complete the surveys. The service safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified as required by federal law, according to USDA.
State- and national-level results from the survey will be published in the Crop Production Annual Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released Jan. 10, 2020. County-level results for corn and soybeans will be published on the Quick Stats database Feb. 20, 2020.
Visit quickstats.nass.usda.gov or call 608-224-4848 for more information.