The Forage Bowl Team from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls took first place in the National Forage Bowl competition held earlier this year at the annual conference of the American Forage and Grassland Council in Greenville, South Carolina. This is the second year in a row the team has earned the title.
The competition is an undergraduate team event with a format similar to the game show Jeopardy. Categories cover all aspects of forage production and management. There is also a live forage plant-ID contest as part of the competition.
Two UW-River Falls teams participated in the competition this year.
The winning team is Kyle Hilger of Bloomer, Wisconsin; Anthony Neitzke of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin; Leanna Schneider of Foley, Minnesota; and Mark Kortbein of Tomah, Wisconsin.
The second team is Molly McIlquham of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Sara Behling of Cumberland, Wisconsin; Sarah Anderson of Antigo, Wisconsin; Kolby Beehler of Foley, Minnesota; and Kira Jacobson of Cannon Falls, Minnesota.
The UW-River Falls team played the final against Kansas State University. In total six schools participated in the competition – Purdue University, Auburn University, the University of Mount Olive, the University of Kentucky, Kansas State University and UW-River Falls.
The UW-River Falls team is coached by Yoana Newman, associate professor of crop science and UW-Division of Extension forage specialist. Newman has a U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute on Food and Agriculture grant that helped support team travel to the competition. The grant also supported new equipment for the classroom and several undergraduate field-research projects.