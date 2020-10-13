Damon Smith recently was named faculty director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management Program. He’s an associate professor and UW-Division of Extension crop-pathology specialist.
The Extension-funded program promotes agricultural practices for protecting water quality while maintaining or improving farm profitability. The program links Wisconsin farmers, agricultural professionals who assist them and UW-Extension researchers through knowledge exchange.
Smith has been for eight years a faculty member in the plant pathology department. Prior to that he was an assistant professor and Extension specialist in the entomology and plant pathology department at Oklahoma State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at the State University of New York-Geneseo. He earned both a master’s degree and a doctorate in plant pathology at North Carolina State University.
In the role of the UW-Madison program director, Smith will lead a team of nine staff members. He also will work with the Integrated Crop and Pest Management Technical Advisory Committee, which includes farmers and representatives from state and federal agencies. Visit ipcm.wisc.edu/npm for more information.