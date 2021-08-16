 Skip to main content
UW-Madison researchers earn awards

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Jingyi Huang and Jennifer Van Os recently earned Alfred Toepfer Faculty Fellow Awards. The one-year award is presented to pre-tenure faculty members whose research benefits agricultural activities within the United States.

Huang is a soil-science assistant professor. His research focuses on the use of soil-sensing technologies – such as ground-based proximal sensing and remote sensing – to study soil processes at various scales. His goal is to develop models that make sense of the data and help with efforts to monitor, map, manage and conserve soil and water resources.

Van Os is an animal- and dairy-sciences assistant professor. She focuses on understanding, evaluating and improving the welfare of dairy animals from a biological perspective. The goal of her Extension program is to promote best practices in management and housing to help the dairy industry adapt as scientific knowledge about animal welfare continues to grow. Visit cals.wisc.edu for more information.

