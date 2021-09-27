UW-River Falls adviser of the year named

Brenda Boetel, a professor of agricultural economics, has been named the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Adviser of the Year. She’s the fourth faculty member from the university’s agricultural economics department to receive the award since its inception in 2000. Current students and alumni submit nominations for the award each spring. The faculty senate advising committee reviews the nominations and makes the final selection.
Boetel joined the faculty at UW-River Falls in 2002 when she accepted a joint teaching and Extension appointment. In this position she also serves as the state-wide agricultural marketing specialist focused on livestock marketing and price analysis for the UW-Division of Extension. She has served as chair of the agricultural economics department since 2016.