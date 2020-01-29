The “Farmers’ Guide to Applying for the Value Added Producer Grant Program” recently was updated by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. The guide was developed to help producers determine if the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Value Added Producer Grant Program is a good fit for their operation. It provides details on changes made in the 2018 Farm Bill and tips to improve a producer’s chances of obtaining funding from the program.
Funds can be used for working capital, feasibility studies, business plans and marketing efforts to establish viable value-added businesses. As much as $75,000 is available for planning grants. As much as $250,000 is available for working-capital grants. Individuals and groups of producers as well as farmer cooperatives and producer-controlled businesses are eligible to apply for the grants.
The deadline to submit electronic applications is March 5. Electronic applications must be submitted through grants.gov. The deadline to submit paper applications in-person or via mail is March 10. Visit sustainableagriculture.net/publications to learn about the program’s application requirements and for more information.