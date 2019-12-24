Verdesian Life Sciences recently added to its NUE University 200-level courses focused on nutrient stewardship. The courses will focus on nutrient-use efficiency with primary crop nutrients in soil and plants. The courses also will address specific nutrient needs in primary row and major specialty crops.
Additional topics will focus on nitrate leaching, biostimulants, soil-nutrient and plant-root chemistry, measuring and calculating nitrogen-use efficiency, best management practices, and nitrogen-use efficiency’s impact on 4R Stewardship. Visit vlsci.com and search for “NUE” for more information.