Vertical-farming program awarded $1 million

With climate change, urbanization and other threats endangering farmland, innovations that grow food in cities and other limited spaces are vital to food security. Vertical farming is a promising option that enables farmers to grow crops in nontraditional spaces taking up less land, according to the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. The foundation is awarding a $1 million grant through its Precision Indoor Plants consortium to SKY HIGH: Vertical Farming, a program focused on plant genetics and indoor growing conditions.
“We must understand which genetic traits help plants flourish in these environments,” said Sally Rockey, executive director of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. “For thousands of years crops have been developed for outdoor environments. As crops move indoors, the plants themselves must be bred to grow indoors.”
The SKY HIGH program, led by Leo Marcelis, chairman of the horticulture and product physiology department at Wageningen University, is a collaboration of 18 organizations. They're conducting research to make vertical agriculture less expensive and vertically-grown food more nutritious. The Precision Indoor Plant consortium’s partnership with the program builds on current research on strawberries, potatoes, lettuce and basil.
The researchers are exploring factors that increase crop nutrients and how environmental inputs affect taste, appearance and shelf life. They're also identifying genetic traits that accelerate development of varieties with specific traits in a shorter timeframe. The research is expected to help in the development of crops that respond well to indoor environments. Researchers also will design vertical farms with favorable conditions for crop growth.
With help from the consortium SKY HIGH also is expanding lettuce research to study tip burn in head lettuce. Researchers are focusing on speed breeding in lettuce and lettuce’s reaction to daylight cycles. They're analyzing how lettuce structure affects distribution of nutrients such as calcium, which is thought to play a role in tip burn.
They’re also breeding lettuce varieties to speed flowering and seed formation. Lettuce’s reaction to daylight cycles affects indoor growing conditions. The project is identifying ways to use different light schedules to promote desired traits such as increased yield. Visit foundationfar.org and wur.nl/en for more information.