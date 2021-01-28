Vice-presidents join leadership team

Three women have been named to new vice-president roles at Organic Valley. Women hold 44 percent of all upper-level leadership positions at the national farmer-owned organic cooperative.
Kate Campbell, vice-president of business insights and data science, is a 17-year veteran of Organic Valley. She specializes in creating analytical frameworks and structures. In her new position she will leverage data and analytics to help the cooperative make informed forward-looking decisions.
Jaclyn Cardin, vice-president of integrated brand marketing, is responsible for setting the strategic direction for the cooperative’s integrated marketing program. She will oversee advertising, digital marketing, consumer communications, and creative and marketing operations. She joined Organic Valley in 2018 as director of interactive. Prior to that she was director of digital at Devacurl, where she led strategic direction for the company’s direct-to-consumer channel.
Jennifer Lilla, vice-president of accounting and financial reporting, is a certified public accountant. She's responsible for overseeing accounting and financial reporting, business planning, investor relations, financing and compliance for Organic Valley. She joined the cooperative in July 2019. Before joining the cooperative she served as a senior manager at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP. There she provided assurance and advisory services to manufacturing and distribution clients, specializing in agribusiness as well as the food and beverage industry.
