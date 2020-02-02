Resources for making decisions about enrollment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs are available from the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Signup for both USDA programs is open until March 15.
UW-Extension is offering for Wisconsin farmers and individuals working with farmers videos with recommendations for the 2019 and 2020 crop years. Also offered are videos demonstrating program-payment calculators. Visit aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup for more information.