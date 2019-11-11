Wisconsin literary history was made 50 years ago; the first book written by storyteller Jerry Apps was published. His colleague, Earth Day founder Sen. Gaylord Nelson, wrote the foreword for the then-fledgling author’s first book, “The Land Still Lives.”
The Wisconsin Historical Society is publishing the 50th anniversary Deluxe Edition of “The Land Still Lives.” The gold-foil-stamped hardcover creates a treasured edition for Apps fans and nature lovers alike. Apps’ stories stand the test of time and prove stewardship of the land will never go out of date. The book introduces readers to the Apps family and follows their efforts to restore their newly purchased central-Wisconsin farm. Written when he was still a young agriculture professor at the University of Wisconsin, the book is a first introduction to the farm called Roshara – a farm Apps’ storytelling soon made famous – as well as to his lifelong philosophy of caring for the land so it in turn will care for us.
In a new epilogue Apps updates readers on farm improvements and family changes since the book was first published. The timeless tale of a family’s relationship with nature – and all its mystery and wonders – is as relevant for a new generation of readers as it was 50 years ago.
A book talk and signing with Apps will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Wisconsin St., Wild Rose, Wisconsin. Light refreshments will be served.
Visit www.wisconsinhistory.org/whspress for more information.