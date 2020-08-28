A behind-the-scenes look at hop harvesting as well as seminars featuring brewing will be featured online during the entire month of September. Yakima Chief Hops, a farmer-owned hop supplier from Yakima, Washington, will host the virtual event. The free event is available to the public. Each day will feature farm tours, interviews with farmers and educational seminars. Some sessions require fees for mailed materials and have limited availability. Session recordings will be made available, but participants are encouraged to join the live question-and-answer sessions. Visit virtualharvest.com and yakimachief.com for more information.
