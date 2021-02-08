Virtual soil-health workshop planned

Soil-health experts Jay Fuhrer and Jon Stika will discuss annual cover crops, grazing perennials and planting cash crops into green covers during a Land Stewardship Project workshop. The online workshop will be held via Zoom. Attendees will hear why soil health matters and how they can assess soil health and put it into practice.
Fuhrer spent more than 40 years working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. His work with the nationally known Soil Health Team in Burleigh County, North Dakota, brought together farmers, scientists and soil conservationists to incorporate the “5 Principles of Soil Health” on numerous crop and livestock farms. Fuhrer currently conducts research at the Menoken Farm in Burleigh County.
Stika is a retired Natural Resources Conservation Service soil scientist and soil-health instructor. He is currently working as a research technician at the North Dakota State University-Dickinson Research Extension Center. He also is an environmental consultant and contributing writer for “AgDaily.” Stika is the author of “A Soil Owner’s Manual: How to Restore and Maintain Soil Health.”
There will be small breakout groups prior to the presentations. A group discussion and a question-and-answer session will follow.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit landstewardshipproject.org and click on the "upcoming events" tab or contact beiter@landstewardshipproject.org or cdunn@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.