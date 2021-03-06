Virus resistance, biofortification traits stacked in cassava

An international team of scientists recently developed cassava that exhibits an elevated level of resistance to cassava mosaic disease and cassava brown streak disease. It also shows greater levels of iron and zinc. This is the first time disease resistance and multiple biofortification traits have been stacked in this manner in a non-cereal crop, according to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.
The research builds on earlier research which showed that increasing the mineral content of cassava storage roots was possible. Ribonucleic-acid interference-mediated technology was used to achieve resistance to cassava brown streak disease in two East African and two Nigerian farmer-preferred cultivars along with AtIRT1 – major iron transporter – and AtFER1 – ferritin – transgenes to achieve nutritionally significant levels of iron and zinc in cassava storage roots.
The inherent resistance to cassava mosaic disease was maintained in all four disease-resistant and mineral-enhanced cassava cultivars. That demonstrated the technique could be deployed across farmer-preferred varieties to improve the food and nutritional security of people in Africa.
“Production of plants with disease and elevated mineral-nutrition concentration was technically more challenging to produce than for disease alone,” said Narayanan Narayan, a senior research scientist at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. “We had to make sure the minerals were accumulated in the storage root, not the stem or leaves, and at the right level for consumers. Too much accumulation is a problem because it will kill the plant.”
Biofortified cassava could potentially benefit people in cassava-consuming populations by providing 40 percent to 50 percent of estimated average requirements for iron and 60 percent to 70 percent of estimated average requirements for zinc for children and women in West Africa.
Researchers are conducting more field evaluations and assessments. Regulatory review will be needed before the improved cassava can be made available to farmers and consumers in the coming years. Visit danforthcenter.org for more information.