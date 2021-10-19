 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warmer temps reduce corn yields

Warmer temps reduce corn yields

North Carolina State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences logo

Warmer temperatures could have detrimental effects on yields when corn plants are densely planted, according to a study from North Carolina State University. Corn yields in such areas decline by about 1.86 percent with every 1 degree Celsius increase in monthly minimum and maximum temperatures through the season, the study’s models show.

Reduced yields may be greater in conventionally bred corn than in genetically modified corn, the study models predict. That suggests that genetically modified corn may have less need to fight for nutrients and moisture when stressed by warmer temperatures. The study’s findings could help farmers make better decisions about crop density and hybrid before planting season, based on forecasted temperatures.

The researchers examined experimental-cornfield trial data from Wisconsin between 1990 and 2010. They studied weather data that included minimum and maximum temperatures for the field-trial areas and county-level data that tracked drought severity. The study showed that yield response to planting density varied with temperature and that variation is influenced by the type of corn planted.

The study was published in “Agricultural and Resource Economics Review.” Visit cambridge.org and search for “how yields respond to increasing planting density” for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farm rescue training offered
Agri-View

Farm rescue training offered

Emergency responders face unique, high-risk situations on farms. To prepare responders for such challenges the National Farm Medicine Center o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News