Warmer temps reduce corn yields

Warmer temperatures could have detrimental effects on yields when corn plants are densely planted, according to a study from North Carolina State University. Corn yields in such areas decline by about 1.86 percent with every 1 degree Celsius increase in monthly minimum and maximum temperatures through the season, the study’s models show.
Reduced yields may be greater in conventionally bred corn than in genetically modified corn, the study models predict. That suggests that genetically modified corn may have less need to fight for nutrients and moisture when stressed by warmer temperatures. The study’s findings could help farmers make better decisions about crop density and hybrid before planting season, based on forecasted temperatures.
The researchers examined experimental-cornfield trial data from Wisconsin between 1990 and 2010. They studied weather data that included minimum and maximum temperatures for the field-trial areas and county-level data that tracked drought severity. The study showed that yield response to planting density varied with temperature and that variation is influenced by the type of corn planted.
The study was published in “Agricultural and Resource Economics Review.” Visit cambridge.org and search for “how yields respond to increasing planting density” for more information.