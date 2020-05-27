If warming continues unabated in the Midwest in the next 50 years the best conditions for corn and soybean production may have shifted from Iowa and Illinois to Minnesota and the Dakotas, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Using machine learning researchers studied more than three decades of county-level crop-yield data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. They studied 18 states that produce the majority of the country’s corn and soybeans.
The researchers evaluated yields and weather data. They considered fundamental climate variables to find yield predictors specific to each of the crop-growing phases. They also analyzed the relationships between climate and corn, sorghum and soybean grain yields from 1980 to 2016.
“The study is important – because in a climate that’s changing relatively quickly – these techniques allow us to foresee what may happen,” said researcher Armen Kemanian, associate professor of production systems and modeling in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State.
The findings don’t necessarily mean the shift north and west in corn and soybean production will occur. But based on the data, researchers conclude that such a shift is in progress and there’s a strong probability it will continue, said Alexis Hoffman, the study’s lead researcher. She earned in 2018 her doctoral degree in meteorology at Penn State.
Kemanian said, “We’re not suggesting such a shift would be a catastrophe. It doesn’t mean Iowa will stop producing crops. But it might mean Iowa farmers adapt to a warmer climate producing two crops in a year or a different mix of crops instead of the dominant corn-soybean rotation. The changes are likely to be gradual. Farmers and the supply chain should be able to adapt. But things will change.”
The three crops studied have distinct responses to humidity and temperature. Corn generally needs more humidity, sorghum tolerates higher temperatures, and soybean is somewhere in between.
For each year during the study period researchers estimated planting dates for every county based on county-level temperatures to simulate farmer adaptation to cold or warm years. They estimated that planting occurs once the 21-day moving average increases to a crop-specific threshold temperature. Planting temperatures for corn, sorghum and soybean were 50, 59 and 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.
Corn exhibited a strong response of increased yield to increasing atmospheric humidity from before to after flowering. It also showed strong sensitivity to extreme temperatures, Hoffman said.
Soybeans showed a strong response to both maximum and minimum temperatures. All crops had threshold-like responses to warm temperature. But the researchers documented a comparatively greater tolerance to very warm temperature for sorghum at 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit versus a range of 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit to 86 degrees Fahrenheit for corn and soybean.
“We didn’t describe that response; machine learning revealed it for us,” she said.
The research may have implications for companies selling crop insurance.
“High-temperature swings are damaging,” Kemanian said. “Learning when and by how much for both corn and soybean is critically important. Crop insurance companies need to assess the risk of a given stress happening and how much they’ll pay as a result.”
