Yahara Pride Farms recently released its "2019 Phosphorus Reduction Report." The report details results of its phosphorus-reduction efforts in the Yahara watershed. The producer-led watershed protection group has been measuring on-farm results for seven years. In 2019 the group documented phosphorus reduction of 29,000 pounds. In the past seven years it has documented removal of more than 97,000 pounds of phosphorus.
Six watershed-protection practices were promoted in 2019 by Yahara Pride Farms – cover crops, low-disturbance deep tillage with cover crops, low-disturbance manure injection, strip tillage, headland stacking of manure and the combination of two or more practices. The report provides information on number of acres and cost per pound of phosphorus reduction for each practice. The conservation techniques have been adopted as best-management practices for farmers in the program and area. Visit yaharapridefarms.org for more information.