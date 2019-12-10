Twenty-seven farmer groups recently were awarded producer-led watershed-protection grants. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is providing $750,000 in annual funding. Grants range from $7,500 to $40,000 for conservation-practice incentives, education and outreach as well as water-quality testing and monitoring efforts.
The grants help fund practices not already covered by other state and federal programs. Producer groups must work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a county land-conservation committee, the University of Wisconsin–Division of Extension or a nonprofit conservation organization. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.
There are three first-time grant recipients
- Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group, $40,000
- Bear Creek-Chippewa Farmer Groundwater Group, $39,815
- Calumet County Agricultural Stewardship Alliance, $7,500
Several previously funded projects also have been awarded new grants.
- Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network, $25,000
- Cedar Creek Farmers-Improving Land for Cleaner Waters, $25,000
- Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Healthy Water, $39,705
- Farmers for Lake Country, $19,630
- Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, $38,800
- Farmers for Tomorrow, $40,000
- Farmers of Barron County, $20,000
- Farmers of Mill Creek, $40,000
- Farmers of the Sugar River, $35,000
- Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $10,000
- Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $15,000
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, $20,000
- Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families, $40,000
- Peninsula Pride Farms, $10,000
- Producers of Lake Redstone, $20,000
- Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, $40,000
- Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, $35,000
- South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $10,000
- Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $40,000
- The Shell Lake-Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $17,500
- Uplands Watershed Group, $17,000
- Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County, $40,000
- Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, $40,000
- Yahara Pride Farms, $25,000
Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.