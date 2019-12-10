DATCP logo

Twenty-seven farmer groups recently were awarded producer-led watershed-protection grants. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is providing $750,000 in annual funding. Grants range from $7,500 to $40,000 for conservation-practice incentives, education and outreach as well as water-quality testing and monitoring efforts.

The grants help fund practices not already covered by other state and federal programs. Producer groups must work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a county land-conservation committee, the University of Wisconsin–Division of Extension or a nonprofit conservation organization. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.

There are three first-time grant recipients

  • Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group, $40,000
  • Bear Creek-Chippewa Farmer Groundwater Group, $39,815
  • Calumet County Agricultural Stewardship Alliance, $7,500

Several previously funded projects also have been awarded new grants.

  • Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network, $25,000
  • Cedar Creek Farmers-Improving Land for Cleaner Waters, $25,000
  • Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Healthy Water, $39,705
  • Farmers for Lake Country, $19,630
  • Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, $38,800
  • Farmers for Tomorrow, $40,000
  • Farmers of Barron County, $20,000
  • Farmers of Mill Creek, $40,000
  • Farmers of the Sugar River, $35,000
  • Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $10,000
  • Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $15,000
  • Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, $20,000
  • Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families, $40,000
  • Peninsula Pride Farms, $10,000
  • Producers of Lake Redstone, $20,000
  • Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, $40,000
  • Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, $35,000
  • South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $10,000
  • Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $40,000
  • The Shell Lake-Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $17,500
  • Uplands Watershed Group, $17,000
  • Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County, $40,000
  • Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, $40,000
  • Yahara Pride Farms, $25,000

Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.

Sign up for our Weekly Ag newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.