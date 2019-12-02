A web-based book club recently was introduced by the Women, Food Agriculture Network. The club was launched to provide opportunities for members to network, socialize and grow, according to the organization.
The club will meet once a month online in the evenings to discuss books. The first two books for discussion will be “Emergent Strategy” by Adrienne Maree Brown, and “Farming While Black” by Leah Penniman.
DeAndra Beard, owner of Beyond Barcodes Bookstore, is offering members of Women, Food and Agriculture Network a 10 percent discount on each book ordered from her store. She has facilitated conversations about racism, discrimination and racial reconciliation. Visit wfan.org for more information.