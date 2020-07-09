Wisconsin farmers can learn about several grant opportunities available through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection during a grant-writing webinar starting at 1 p.m. July 15. Information will be provided on four grant programs – intended purpose of each grant, deadlines, available funding amounts, eligible applicants, and grant expectations.
- Specialty Crop Block Grants – leverage efforts to market and promote specialty crops such as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts and horticulture, assist with research and development; and address local, regional and national challenges;
- Dairy Processor Grants are intended to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy-processing facilities;
- Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants help farms and business more efficiently process, market and distribute food in local markets including stores, schools and institutions; and
- Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants help farmer groups leading conservation efforts tailored to their own watersheds, with an emphasis on innovation and practices not already covered by other state and federal programs.
The July 15 program is the third in a series of webinars organized by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Other presenters include representatives from the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute and Two Onion Farm.
There is no fee to join the webinars. But registration is required. Visit go.wisc.edu/07g345 or contact diane.mayerfeld@wisc.edu or 608-262-8188 for more information.