Consumers who want to buy food from local sources but don’t know what’s available can visit a new website called “theFarmBoard.” Free use of the application for one year is available to members of the Women, Food and Agriculture Network. The application may be used by the organization’s farmer-members who sell direct. Members working in local economies – such as chefs, market managers, local aggregators and distributors – also can gift free access of theFarmBoard to farmers with whom they work as a benefit of membership. Visit youtube.com and search for "tE9IMRv2v-M" to watch a video about theFarmBoard. Visit wfan.org and thefarmboard.com for more information.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy