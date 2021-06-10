Wheat improvement possible

Researchers recently found the elusive genetic element controlling the elongated grains and glumes of a wheat variety identified by botanist Carl Linnaeus more than 250 years ago. The findings relating to Polish wheat, Triticum polonicum, could translate into genetic improvements and productivity.
Wheat is a vital energy and protein source for humans. Each individual grain is nestled within the glumes and other leaf-like organs called lemma and palea, which affect the grain’s final size, shape and weight.
Characterized by Linnaeus in 1762, Polish wheat has long grains, glumes and lemmas. Previous research showed that all of these characteristics were controlled by one gene, but which one among wheat’s complex genome has been unclear.
Researchers at the John Innes Centre used genomic, field-based and biotechnological approaches to identify the responsible molecular component as VRT-A2, a member of the MADS-box family of transcription factors that act as genetic switches controlling protein synthesis.
“The results highlight how changes in expression of transcription factors can impact important agronomic traits for crops such as wheat,” said Nikolai Adamski, a postdoctorate scientist in plant and microbial science at the United Kingdom's John Innes Center and first author of the paper.
The research team identified a small sequence rearrangement leading to mis-expression of VRT-A2 in different tissues at several growth stages of wheat. The variation is responsible for the longer grains and floral organs found in Polish wheat.
Introducing the VRT-A2 version from Polish wheat into a bread-wheat cultivar developed in the United Kingdom led to greater grain weight, size and test weight. But it didn’t increase yield in the United Kingdom's environments.
Cristobal Uauy, a group leader in plant and microbial science at the John Innes Centre, said, “With growing demand for wheat and against the backdrop of climate change, it’s urgent we increase wheat production sustainably. Understanding the genetic control of grain size and weight is extremely relevant to deliver genetic solutions.”
The experiments also revealed a strong positive correlation between VRT-A2 expression levels and the magnitude of its effects on grain length and floral organ size.
The VRT-A2 gene in Polish wheat carries a small rearrangement in its first intron – a genetic sequence that doesn’t code for protein but instead is important for regulating the gene’s expression. The researchers suggested that the rearrangement was caused by errors in deoxyribonucleic-acid repair following a double strand break.
The study recently was published in “The Plant Cell.” Visit academic.oup.com and search for “elongated glumes and grains” for more information.