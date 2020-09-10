Researchers in China are studying wild soybeans to find genetic regions involved in interacting with beneficial microbes. The researchers grew soybean lines that included small regions of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – from their wild ancestors. Some lines responded differently to different strains of Sinorhizobium fredii, a beneficial bacteria.
The different responses were related to whether the bacterial strains had fully functional type 3 secretion systems. Those systems are used by bacteria to inject protein effectors into plant cells. The researchers followed a dirigent protein named DRR1 and found it interacted with the bacterial type 3 secretion system to alter the number of nodules a root system forms.
The new genetic approach is expected to help researchers access some of the diversity of soybean ancestors to improve biological nitrogen fixation. The study recently was published by the American Phytopathological Society. Visit apsjournals.apsnet.org and search for "RNA Sequencing-Associated Study Identifies GmDRR1" for more information.