Winning fair poster unveiled

2021 Wisconsin State Fair poster

The winner of the 2021 “Fairtastic Poster Competition” recently was unveiled by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The poster was created by Janesville, Wisconsin-area artist Deborah Perrino.

The winner of the 2021 “Fairtastic Poster Competition” recently was unveiled by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Janesville artist Deborah Perrino’s watercolor depicts a joyful lamb celebrating the Wisconsin State Fair in front of an iconic Ferris wheel. A panel of judges representing professional artists from southeastern Wisconsin selected the work for its tranquil color palate, pastoral quality and nostalgic feeling.

Perrino is a member of the Association of Wisconsin Artists and the Janesville Art League. She has exhibited extensively in the Janesville and Whitewater areas. Other finalists in the poster contest were Mary B. Steinhardt of Waterford, Wisconsin, and Delia Pacheco of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Commemorative posters and other materials featuring Perrino’s artwork will be available for purchase at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Proceeds of the poster contest support the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will be held Aug. 5-15. Visit wsfpfoundation.org for more information.

