Winter influences cereal yield

Weather conditions in winter and during the transition from fall to winter and winter to spring have a significant influence on the yield of key cereal crops, such as winter barley and winter wheat. A research team at the Technical University of Munich recently investigated the effects of various weather parameters on the long-term yields of winter barley.
Previous studies on the influence of weather conditions on yields have focused mainly on the influence of drought stress and heat during the growing season. In their recently study Kurt Heil and his team at the Chair of Plant Nutrition at the Technical University of Munich looked at weather parameters outside the growing season.
“Late frosts can sometimes occur in our area as late as May,” Heil said.
As winter periods end earlier now on a perennial average, late frosts have a significant effect on plant health. The plant already begins to grow at a temperature of a few plus degrees so young shoots are damaged by late frosts.
With greater rates of nitrogen fertilization, weather patterns become increasingly significant during growing seasons, which also has caused plants to become more sensitive to extreme weather conditions, Heil said. When more fertilizer is used, plants grow more strongly. They consume more water and, in the absence of precipitation, are hit harder by drought than they are when they grow less strongly.
The annual variations in crop yields were largely determined by the prevailing climatic conditions in the winter as well as by the transition periods from the warmer season to the winter and vice versa. According to the study, indices such as temperature thresholds, frost change days and precipitation intensity are particularly important in winter. During the main growing seasons, it was only the intensity of the rainfall that was of considerable importance.
Overall the study’s results expand the range of the potential effects of climate change and are transferable to high-yield locations in Western Europe. Visit tum.de/en for more information.