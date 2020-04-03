Austin George, Barbara Dittrich, James Ziegeweid, Karissa O’Connell and Amber Kleinschmidt are 4-H scholarship recipients for 2020 in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The $500 and $250 scholarships will be presented in June on behalf of the Buffalo County 4 H Leaders Association. The scholarships are set aside for a select number of graduating Buffalo County 4-H members who excel in 4-H project work, leadership and community service. An applicant completes a resume and interview process to earn a scholarship.
Austin George is a member of the Hilltop Climbers 4-H club; he will graduate in May from Mondovi High School. He earned a $500 Buffalo County 4-H Scholarship for Youth Leadership. Austin’s parents are Doug and Patty George. Austin has been a contributing member of the Friends of Buffalo County 4 H Inc. Trust Fund Board. He has also served as the president of the Buffalo County 4 H Leaders Association and as a mentor for many families in the 4-H beef project. He’s also committed to youth development. He integrates his 4-H learning experiences into his multiple roles in his school, community and throughout Buffalo County. He plans to head to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in September to pursue post-secondary education.
Barbara Dittrich is a 4-H youth leader in the Golden Hornets 4-H club. She earned the $500 Buffalo County 4-H Project Scholarship. Barbara’s parents are Don and Billie Dittrich of Waumandee. She was selected for a scholarship for her outstanding accomplishments in leadership in the 4-H dairy project. She’s an active role model for younger members in her 4-H club; she’s served as an officer at the club and county levels. Barbara is also engaged in many other youth-development initiatives in Buffalo County, at school and throughout her community. She will graduate from Cochrane-Fountain City School District and plans to major in Animal Science at UW-River Falls.
James Ziegeweid is a member of the Glencoe Hustler’s 4-H Club. He earned the Buffalo County 4-H Community Service Scholarship in the amount of $500. His parents are Karen and Stephen Ziegeweid. James was selected for the scholarship for his extended service-learning experience working with Spanish-speaking families in Arcadia. He worked with classmates to develop collaborative ways to educate parents about core aspects of student school communications in Spanish. His work illustrates he’s a strong model for others in serving others and the community. He plans to attend the Minnesota State University-Mankato to pursue a degree in Business Management.
Karissa O’Connell is a member of the Lookout Legends 4-H club. She earned the $250 Buffalo County 4-H Scholarship for 4-H project work. She’s the daughter of Rosemary and Chris O’Connell. Karissa is a 2020 graduate of Gilmanton High School. Her 4 H goat project is significant; she is always digging deeper and expanding her understanding of goat-herd management in ways that advance her passion and the industry. Part of her experience has included showing at the Wisconsin State Fair for many years and coaching younger 4-H members as they begin their first goat projects.
Amber Kleinschmidt is a member of the Bear Creek 4-H club. She earned the $250 Buffalo County 4-H Leadership Scholarship. She’s the daughter of Kirk and Wendy Kleinschmidt of Mondovi. Amber was selected for the scholarship for leadership in her club and in community youth-development programs. She modeled 4-H involvement, especially in the Dairy 4-H project and community-service experiences. In the community she’s a leader in programs like teen court and the Mondovi Community Youth Center, where she guides younger members in creating their 4 H projects for the Buffalo County Fair. She plans to work toward a degree at Chippewa Valley Technical College to be a child protective social worker.