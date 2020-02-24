Fourteen Wisconsin counties recently were designated primary natural-disaster areas. The counties suffered losses due to continuous rainfall and excessive moisture that occurred between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, 2019. Producers in the counties may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
- Brown
- Calumet
- Door
- Kenosha
- Kewaunee
- Manitowoc
- Milwaukee
- Oconto
- Outagamie
- Price
- Racine
- Sheboygan
- Walworth
- Winnebago
The natural-disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs such as replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing of certain debts.
Producers in several contiguous Wisconsin counties also are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
- Ashland
- Fond Du Lac
- Forest
- Green Lake
- Iron
- Jefferson
- Langlade
- Lincoln
- Marinette
- Menominee
- Oneida
- Ozaukee
- Rock
- Rusk
- Sawyer
- Shawano
- Taylor
- Vilas
- Washington
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- Waushara
Producers in the Illinois counties of Boone, Lake, and McHenry and in Michigan’s Delta County also are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for emergency loans is Oct. 5. Visit farmers.gov/recover for more information.