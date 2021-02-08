Wisconsin couple finalists in national program

Philip and Laura Finger of Oconto, Wisconsin, have been selected as finalists in the National Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Program. The program honors young farmers for their personal achievements in the field of agricultural service to their community, state and nation. Each year the Outstanding Farmers of America hosts the National Outstanding Young Farmer Congress to honor a new class of finalists.
Philip Finger is a fifth-generation farmer. His family’s farm was established in 1872. Philip and Laura Finger currently own 540 cows and farm 1,900 acres. They work together as a team. The Fingers plan to host their county’s Breakfast on the Farm in 2022. That will mark their farm’s 150th anniversary.
The National Outstanding Young Farmer Congress is usually held each year in February. But the 2021 congress has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 class of finalists will be invited to attend the 2022 National Outstanding Young Farmer Congress Feb. 2-6, 2022, at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. At that time four 2021 national winners will be announced with 2022 national winners. Visit ofafraternity.org for more information.