The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently elected as its new president Joe Bragger, who farms near Independence, Wisconsin. The organization elected as vice-president Dave Daniels, who farms near Union Grove, Wisconsin. Also elected were five new board members.
Bragger was first elected in 2011 to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s board of directors. He represented District 4, which is comprised of Wisconsin’s Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Jackson, Monroe and Eau Claire counties. He succeeds Jim Holte who served for several years as the organization’s president.
Bragger farms with his wife, Noel Bragger, brother Dan Bragger and a team of employees. Bragger Family Dairy maintains a herd of 300 dairy cows and 32,000 pullets. The family also grows 1,400 acres of crops.
As newly elected vice-president Dave Daniels succeeds Kevin Krentz of Berlin, Wisconsin.
Brian Preder of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was elected to a three-year term on the board. He represents District 7, which is comprised of Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca counties.
Ryan Klussendorf of Medford, Wisconsin, was elected to a three-year term on the board. He represents District 8, which is comprised of Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Price, Taylor and Wood counties. He succeeds Don Radtke of Marathon County who has served on the board since 2003.
Peter Kimball of River Falls, Wisconsin, was elected to a three-year term on the board. He represents District 9, which is comprised of Superior Shores, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer and St. Croix County Farm Bureau groups. He succeeds former Wisconsin Farm Bureau president Jim Holte.
Nine of the 11 board members are elected in each of the Farm Bureau’s nine districts. They also serve on the board of directors for the Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
Also serving on the Farm Bureau’s board are the chairpersons of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist, and Promotion and Education committees. They both serve one-year terms.
Darby Sampson of Melrose, Wisconsin, was elected as the representative of the Promotion and Education Committee. She succeeds Andrea Brossard from Dodge County.
Kelly Oudenhoven of Outagamie County was elected as chairperson of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee. She succeeds Julie Wadzinski of Barron County.
Also serving on the board are Wisconsin residents Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville, Robert Nigh of Viroqua, Kevin Krentz of Berlin, and Rosie Lisowe of Chilton. Visit wfbf.com for more information.