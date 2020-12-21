Wisconsin Farm Bureau elects president

Kevin Krentz recently was elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Krentz is a dairy farmer from Berlin, Wisconsin.
Krentz was first elected to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s board of directors in 2012. He represented District 5 – Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
He is president of Krentz Family Dairy, Inc. He started farming in 1994 when he purchased his father’s 60 cows. He has expanded the farm to 600 cows and 1,300 acres of crops.
Dave Daniels from Union Grove in Kenosha County was re-elected to serve as vice-president.
Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville in Rock County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board. He represents District 2 – Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Rock and Sauk counties.
Joe Bragger of Independence in Buffalo County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board. He represents District 4 – Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.
Rosie Lisowe of Chilton in Calumet County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board. She represents District 6 – Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.
Nine of the 11 members of the organization’s board of directors are farmers elected in each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts. The nine individuals also serve on the board of directors for the Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
Also serving on the Farm Bureau’s board are the chairpersons of both the young farmer and agriculturist committee and the promotion and education committees. They each serve a one-year term on the board.
Lynn Leahy of Plover in Waushara County was elected to chair of the promotion and education Committee. She succeeds Darby Sampson from Jackson County.
Emily Johnson of Orfordville in Rock County was elected to chair the young farmer and agriculturist committee. She will serve as the representative on the board. She succeeds Kelly Oudenhoven of Outagamie County.
Farm Bureau’s directors who were not up for re-election were Dave Daniels as well as Robert Nigh of Viroqua in Vernon County, Kevin Krentz of Berlin in Waushara County, Brian Preder of Weyauwega in Waupaca County, Ryan Klussendorf of Medford in Taylor County, and Peter Kimball of Baldwin in Pierce County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.
