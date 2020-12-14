Wisconsin Farm Bureau honors couple

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently honored Robert and Carol Bartholomew with its Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau award. The award was presented to Carol Bartholomew Dec. 4 during the organization’s annual meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For their commitment to making Farm Bureau a strong organization in Waukesha County and in Wisconsin, I’m pleased to present our Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau Award to Bob and Carol,” said Joe Bragger, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. “Although Bob passed away earlier this year, his legacy and the work he did continues to thrive and help future generations of members.”
During his time as president of the Waukesha County Farm Bureau, Bob Bartholomew invited guest speakers to board meetings and the county’s annual meeting. The tradition has continued; University of Wisconsin-Extension and county-sheriff personnel as well as local, state and national legislators continue to attend meetings to keep Farm Bureau members informed.
He helped start the county’s Ag in the Classroom program. The Bartholomews also served as general leaders for their local 4-H club.
The couple attended American Farm Bureau Federation annual conventions from 1987 to 2014. Bob Bartholomew served many years as a delegate to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting. He served on many state committees and was involved in the first steps of use-value assessment with state legislators and other county Farm Bureau directors.
Carol Bartholomew served as chair of the county women’s committee for 18 years. She chaired the publicity and newsletter committee from 1987 to 2008. She also was the county historian and did a majority of the research for Waukesha County Farm Bureau’s milestone anniversaries.
Waukesha County Farm Bureau President Tom Oberhaus said, “When individuals think of Farm Bureau they think of the Bartholomews and the many contributions they made.”
