The Wisconsin Farm Bureau recently adopted new policy directives. About 250 delegates attended the organization’s annual meeting where they discussed various policy items.
The delegates supported research and development of dairy-growth management and other systems to provide increased stability and producer profitability. They also supported requiring regular gasoline to contain 15 percent ethanol on a year-round basis.
Delegates supported the opportunity for farmers to diversify and market agricultural experiences such as agricultural-event venues. They supported allowing meat, fruit, vegetable and dairy farms to direct-market products to end consumers without regulations considered too burdensome.
On the federal level delegates supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's updating standards-of-identity to recognize current milk-processing technology. The state group’s resolutions will be forwarded to the American Farm Bureau Federation for its consideration.
Delegates from the organization’s 61 county groups voted to support requirements for disclosing the Wisconsin Fence Law on real-estate-purchase agreements. The groups also voted to support a cost-share program for farmers who experience damages from wolves. Visit wfbf.com for more information.