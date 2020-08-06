The Wisconsin Farm Support Program for farmers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for applications from Aug. 10-24. Producers are eligible to apply if they meet two criteria.
- They had gross income from farming between $10,000 and $5 million in 2019, and
- They didn’t already receive a payment in the first round of the program.
Gross income doesn’t mean profit and isn't limited to sales only. Income is broadly defined to include rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program, payments from federal insurance programs, and other types of income.
Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes. Applications will be available beginning Aug. 10. Visit tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm and revenue.wi.gov for more information.