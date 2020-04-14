The board of directors of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Inc. has hired Arnie Jennerman as the new show general manager. He will begin his duties prior to the 2020 show, which is scheduled to be held July 21-23 and hosted by Eau Claire County at Huntsinger Farms near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Jennerman most recently served as interim executive director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Health Services, a $30-million enterprise employing more than 200 staff. Prior to that he worked in a number of technology-related management positions at UW-Madison. He also spent more than 25 years in the private sector, working in manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and accounting. He served clients in the milk, cheese and feed-manufacturing industry. His background is in management and finance. He earned a master of business administration in marketing from UW-Madison.
He volunteered at the 2015 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held at the Statz Farm in Dane County. He also serves as a volunteer at World Dairy Expo. Jennerman will work with Matt Glewen, current general manager, during a two-year transition period. Visit wifarmtechnologydays.com for more information.