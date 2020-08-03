The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently hired Charlie Mitchell to serve as farmer-labor organizer, a newly created position in the organization. He has been involved in organizations focused on policy, activism and economic and environmental change. He has worked on issues such as antitrust in agriculture and revitalizing rural economies.
The Wisconsin Farmers Union is working to revitalize and build farmer-labor partnerships so that working peoples' concerns are elevated during the election season, said Julie Keown-Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com or contact cmitchell@wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.