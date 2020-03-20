Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to a previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications.
- All parts of the food-delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open.
- Treats bars and restaurants the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. That will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.
- Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
- Laundromats may remain open.
- Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
- Clarifies that cafeterias in health-care facilities may remain open to serve health-care workers.
- Allied health professions such as acupuncturists are unaffected by the mass-gathering ban.
- All parts of the transportation system can continue to serve the economy.
- Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term-care and assisted-care facilities.
- Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body-art establishments and tanning facilities must close effective 5 p.m. March 20, 2020.
All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by the Department of Health Services or by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Voluntary cancellation, closure or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of the order are permitted and encouraged.
People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus.
- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages -- including play dates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home and non-essential workers in your house,
- Do frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Stay home when able.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage everyone to frequently monitor the Department of Health Services website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov and cdc.gov for more information.