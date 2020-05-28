The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. For the safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and the broader community, the fair has been canceled, said John Yingling, chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Yingling to make the determination on whether events currently scheduled at State Fair Park, including the fair, are to be canceled. The decision was made after extensive input from each board member and Kathleen O’Leary, the fair’s executive director and CEO.
The board and staff have been monitoring COVID-19 data from local-, state- and federal-health officials. While some restrictions recently have been lifted and businesses are beginning to re-open, most are requiring strict safety measures. Evidence that the virus spreads quickly and easily when people are in densely populated areas has led several agencies to continue their recommendations to avoid mass gatherings.
The Wisconsin State Fair is the largest event in the state, attracting more than 1 million visitors during its 11-day span. That weighed heavily into the decision to cancel the event. The magnitude of financial implications associated with hosting a fair with significantly reduced attendance and implementing recommended mass-gathering safety measures could be detrimental to the future of State Fair Park, the board stated.
Tickets will be valid for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for people who already had purchased admission tickets during the annual holiday sales promotion. Refunds also are available through June 30. Main Stage concert tickets are eligible for a full refund. Concert tickets purchased with a credit card will automatically be refunded to the card used for purchase. Visit Wistatefair.com for more information.