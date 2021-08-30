Wisconsin State Fair stats shared

The Wisconsin State Fair officials recently released statistics about the 2021 fair. The fair was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2021 fair, which was held Aug. 5-15, attracted 841,074 fairgoers. That compares to more than 1.1 million attendees in 2019.
“While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all,” said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.
More than 8,000 animals were entered in competitions and more than 7,000 competitive exhibit entries were judged during the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. More than 2,500 exhibitors participated in competitions such as livestock shows, horticulture, textiles, crafts, culinary, cheese, meat, wine and others.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $303,800 while the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised about $109,000. The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised more than $54,000. A significant portion of about $500,000 in funds raised at the auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold about 300,000 Original Cream Puffs while the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold more than 47,000 grilled cheese sandwiches. The Wisconsin Potato Growers served more than 26,000 baked potatoes during the 2021 fair.
The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will be held Aug. 4-14. Visit WiStateFair.com for more information.