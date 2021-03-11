Wisconsin Women in Conservation to host workshop

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a new statewide coalition of landowners and agencies. It will host a free “Spring Into Conservation” workshop on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Apr. 7.
“I believe it’s crucial to create a strong network of Wisconsin women landowners so they know of each other and can rely on each other for support and knowledge sharing,” said Alejandra Hernandez, southwest regional coordinator for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.
Hernandez is a conservation-policy associate at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in East Troy, Wisconsin. She focuses on conservation policies and programming about cover crops, grass-based agriculture and soil health.
In addition to Hernandez the workshop will feature regional soil experts, wildlife biologists, and others who provide technical assistance.
The Michael Fields Agricultural Institute is leading the project in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, E Resources Group, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). Other participating agencies are Pheasants Forever and county land conservation departments. The project is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation will engage women landowners through workshops, field days, farm tours, mentorships, a newsletter and other learning opportunities. Visit wiwic.org or contact ahernandez@michaelfields.org or 316-305-5581 for more information.