Doug Bulgrin, onion-packing manager for Gumz Farms of Endeavor, Wisconsin, recently was elected president of the National Onion Association. He will serve for the next two years as the organization’s president. The association represents more than 500 onion growers, shippers, packers and suppliers throughout the United States.
Bulgrin has worked 30 years for Gumz Farms and its predecessor, the Lewiston Corporation. As president of the National Onion Association he said he hopes to increase membership and industry participation in policies affecting the onion industry. Visit onions-usa.org for more information.