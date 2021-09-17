Wisconsinite honored by national association

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture recently honored Frank Friar, a financial consulting and farm transition specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He has earned the James A. Graham Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding work in providing service to agricultural producers.
Since joining the agency in 2007 Friar’s experience and knowledge have proven invaluable in his second career as a financial consulting and farm succession planning specialist for the Wisconsin Farm Center. At a time in his life when most people would have retired decades earlier, Friar’s passion to help those in agriculture continues to serve farm families each day, stated the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
Friar was raised on a small family farm in Grant County, Wisconsin.
The association stated, “Friar has a deep appreciation for the farmers he works with. He ensures not only the best interest of their farms, but has great concern for their personal well-being. For some producers, Friar helps them understand their options with a fresh set of eyes. For others, the consequences are dire, and the prospect of losing their farm brings them to extreme distress. Whatever their needs, they always find a compassionate, insightful, patient and knowledgeable consultant in Friar.”