Wisconsinites earn 'outstanding' awards

Two Wisconsin farm couples recently were selected national winners at the National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress held Feb. 3-6 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Philip and Laura Finger were selected national winners for 2021 and Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz were selected national winners for 2022.
Because the 2021 National Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the 2021 and 2022 award programs were held together this year.
Four national winners are selected for the award based on their progress in an agricultural career, extent of soil- and water-conservation practices, and contributions to the wellbeing of the community, state and nation. National winners received a savings bond from corporate sponsor John Deere and the opportunity to travel to represent the National Outstanding Young Farmer program at future agricultural events.
Philip and Laura Finger of Oconto, Wisconsin, operate a dairy farm. They also grow alfalfa, corn and soybeans on a fifth-generation farm. They’ve focused on meeting milk-production goals by emphasizing cattle comfort and genetic selection. Both have earned degrees in dairy science. Laura Finger focuses on calf development, manages the parlor, and oversees facility maintenance.
The couple also focuses on improving soil quality. They have a comprehensive nutrient-management program and have incorporated grass strips to prevent soil erosion.
Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz, Wisconsin, raise row crops and cattle on more than 1,500 acres. A portion of those acres was originally purchased in 1927 by Joe Dudkiewicz’s great-grandfather. The land is adjacent to the original family homestead, which was established in 1896.
The deep roots in agriculture established during Joe Dudkiewicz’s childhood resulted in his choice of a career in production agriculture. He earned an associate’s degree in farm business to improve his management skills. Ashley Dudkiewicz is responsible for the farm’s bookkeeping and budgeting, fertilizer and planting prescriptions, and cattle management and marketing.
The couple direct markets beef, sells bagged corn as wildlife feed. The Dudkiewiczs also sell smaller bales of hay and straw. They practice no-till and nutrient banding. They also have implemented grass waterways.
