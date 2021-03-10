Women in Conservation names communications director

Kriss Marion recently was named as communications director for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation project. The three-year project is a collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. It also has support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Marion operates a bed and breakfast on her diversified market farm near Blanchardville, Wisconsin. She is a county board supervisor and has served several terms on her county land conservation committee and on the WI Land+Water policy committee.
She also is the founder and a board member of the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association, a producer-led watershed protection council. She serves on a Water Action Volunteer stream-monitoring team that assesses water quality on tributary streams, and she serves on the board of the River Alliance of Wisconsin.
Marion was the founding president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union South Central Chapter and a founding member of the annual Soil Sisters Tour of southern Wisconsin farms.
The Wisconsin Women in Conservation project will bring together women through workshops, field days and mentorship opportunities. It will host March and April virtual workshops. Visit wiwic.org or contact kmarion@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 608-844-3758 for more information.