Women Caring for the Land is now offering online resources to provide women landowners information about conservation strategies to protect and improve their land. The free resources include case studies and podcast conversations.
Women now farm or co-farm more than 300 million acres of U.S. land – about a third of the nation’s farmland. They own an additional 87 million acres, according to the Farmland Information Center. About 371 million acres of farmland are expected to change hands in the next 20 years as farmers retire or leave their land to the next generation. Research shows that many women farmers and landowners share a commitment to conservation. But they face gender barriers that impact their ability to manage their land for long-term sustainability.
“The current shift to online education gives us an opportunity to showcase even more of the inspiring stories of Wisconsin women landowners and educators supporting conservation, “ said Lisa Kivirist, coordinator of the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service’s "In Her Boots" project, and creator of the Women Caring for the Land resources. “While women increasingly are the key decision-makers on farms, data show they’re underrepresented in conservation-program participation. The free materials provide new channels for women landowners to amplify their conservation practices.”
Thelma Heidel-Baker, owner of Bossie Cow Farm in Random Lake, Wisconsin, said, “Conservation reaches beyond just taking care of what you have. It also means doing more to improve soil quality and create more diversified habitat.”
Her story is one of the new Women Caring for the Land case studies. She’s also interviewed on the In Her Boots podcast.
Visit mosesorganic.org/women-caring-for-the-land or contact lisa@mosesorganic.org or 608-329-7056 for more information.