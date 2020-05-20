Women in Agribusiness recently launched a platform to share practical knowledge and insights from across the industry. The Women in Agribusiness Resource Center will feature videos from industry experts on topics such as food safety, labeling, labor issues, contracting, compliance and leadership. Women who have expertise in a particular area or topic and would like to share a video are invited to contact VRuiz@highquestgroup.com. Visit womeninag.com/resource for more information.
